Klay Thompson dazzles from deep, Warriors beat Kings 126-114

Thompson finished 8 for 11 from the floor with seven 3s and continues to make strides following his 2 1/2-year comeback from surgeries on his left knee and and right Achilles tendon.

“He’s had a couple games where he’s lit it up and caught fire, so this seemed almost routine to me,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Other than that crazy corner 3 when he was super hot, that felt a little out-of-body experience-ish.”

Curry scored 20 points and dished out seven assists playing with foul trouble, while Andrew Wiggins scored 12 in the Warriors’ fourth victory in a row against the Kings and fourth in the series at home.

Mitchell scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 25 against his former Warriors team as the Kings completed a back-to-back after a 112-101 win at home against Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry was on the Warriors staff in 2014-15 during Steve Kerr's first year and Kerr credits Gentry for teaching him how to coach.

“First of all, I can say that I appreciate the compliment, but Steve worked his butt off from Day One as far as being a head coach," Gentry said.

Golden State got some of its regulars back after the Warriors won Tuesday night at San Antonio without Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green and Wiggins in the second night of a back-to-back.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga joked he took a shot when he could have passed to Thompson. It worked out just fine.

“I've got a chance to play with Klay now and see what he's been doing for so long,” Kuminga said. “It's super exciting to be on the court.”

FLOOR LEADER

While his shooting has been up and down, Curry continues to facilitate.

The reigning scoring champion has 71 assists to 24 turnovers his last nine games.

GREEN'S STATUS

Green, named an All-Star reserve and currently sidelined by a lower back injury that caused him a painful calf, is hopeful of returning in 3 to 4 weeks but is pain-free and thrilled he won't need back surgery.

“When dealing with a back, the one thing I’m not going to do is rush back out there,” he said. “I want to return when I’m 100% confident that I’m healthy, when I feel like I’m in great shape, because the reality is, I don’t want to return not in somewhat of game shape and then, you’re laboring, your mechanics and running is wrong, and all of these things and then you’re compensating, and then I get hurt again."

Green has resumed shooting after what he considered an encouraging follow-up appointment Monday.

“I think ultimately this will be a positive for me, I’ll come back stronger,” Green said.

TIP-INS

Kings: G De’Aaron Fox missed his seventh straight game because of left ankle soreness, but was a game-time decision. ... Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) sat out his third in a row. ... Sacramento hasn't won on the Warriors' home floor since a 112-94 victory on Feb. 25, 2020, in Chase Center's inaugural season.

Warriors: Kerr was credited for coaching his 600th NBA game, though Luke Walton guided Golden State the initial 43 games of 2015-16 as Kerr dealt with complications from back surgery. ... Veteran Andre Iguodala, who turned 38 on Jan. 28, remained out after staying home from the quick two-game road trip through Texas to nurse a left hip injury. Kerr had hoped to have him back against the Kings, but Iguodala missed his eighth straight game and has been limited to just 25 contests so far. ... Kevon Looney has 48 rebounds — 21 offensive — the last four games. ... Otto Porter Jr. (left foot) missed his third straight game and Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms) his fourth in a row. ... The Warriors are 23-8 against Western Conference teams.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Warriors: At Oklahoma City on Monday night having won five straight in the series including two in a row on the Thunder’s home floor.

Caption Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) as he lays up a shot during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in San Francisco. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is at right. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Caption Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives to the basket between Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Jonathan Kuminga during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Caption Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton dribbles the ball during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) vie for a rebound during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Caption Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Caption Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to pass the ball away from Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Caption Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) ducks under the defense of Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Caption Sacramento Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry gestures to referee David Guthrie during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)