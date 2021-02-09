KKK member sentenced for driving into crowd of protesters

Harry Rogers, 37, of Hanover County, was convicted of three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident in connection with the attack last June in Henrico County near Richmond, news outlets reported.

Rogers pleaded guilty Feb. 5 and had three felony charges and a fourth misdemeanor assault count dropped. He was originally sentenced to six years in jail in August, but he appealed that conviction.