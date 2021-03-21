Kispert, Gonzaga roll past Norfolk State 98-55 in NCAAs

By the end, Kispert had made 8 of 12 shots and 6 of 9 3-pointers to lead an attack that shot 55.7%, including 14 of 27 from behind the arc.

Devante Carter and Kyonze Chavis each scored 12 points for the Spartans (17-8), who had won seven straight. The streak included a blown 19-point lead during a 54-53 victory over Appalachian State in Thursday’s First Four.

The program has a notable tournament upset in its history: a win as a 15 seed against No. 2 seed Missouri in 2012. But the Spartans couldn't add an even more improbable upset, falling behind by double digits midway through the first half as the Zags — averaging a national-best 92.1 points — started getting their offense to hum.

Norfolk State shot just 30.6%.

BIG PICTURE

Norfolk State: Coach Robert Jones knew the daunting challenge facing his team for this one, saying his Spartans were playing with “house money” in taking on “the Lakers of college basketball." They even danced around at the free-throw line near the Gonzaga bench before tip-off, then scored the game's first four points before this game quickly turned out like so many 1-vs-16 matchups before.

Gonzaga: There’s history on the line for Gonzaga in this tournament run as the top overall seed for the first time in program history. Earlier this week, Mark Few’s Zags became the 14th team to complete a start-to-finish stay atop the AP Top 25 poll. And they’re trying to become the first team to finish as unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. Saturday night was another step toward that goal for a team that has won every game but one this year by double-digit margins.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs will face the eighth-seeded Sooners on Monday after Oklahoma's first-round win against ninth-seeded Missouri on Saturday.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) protects the ball from Norfolk State guard Mustafa Lawrence (3) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) drives against Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) blocks a Norfolk State guard Jalen Hawkins (24) shot during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) drives on Norfolk State guard Devante Carter (14) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) drives on Norfolk State forward Chris Ford (32) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few questions a call against Norfolk State during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya