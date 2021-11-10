Kishida reelected Japan's PM in parliamentary vote

The better-than-expected election results may give Kishida’s government more power and time to work on campaign promises, including COVID-19 control, economic revitalization and strengthening Japan’s defense capability.

Kishida’s grip on power also may be strengthened by his Cabinet changes.

A key policy expert from his party faction, former Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, will be the new Foreign Minister, while former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will shift to the governing party’s No. 2 post.

Motegi voted for Kishida in the party leadership race and will replace party heavyweight Akira Amari, who resigned from the post over his unimpressive election outcome due to his past bribery scandal.

Though many of Kishida’s ministers are first-timers, key posts went to those from influential and party wings, including those led by ultra-conservative former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former Finance Minister Taro Aso.

Kishida promises to create a reinforcing cycle of growth and improved economic distribution to raise incomes under his “new capitalism” economic policy.

Kishida’s immediate post-election task is to compile a major economic stimulus package of about 30 trillion yen ($265 billion) that includes cash payouts, to be announced next week. He also aims to pass an extra budget by the end of this year to fund the projects.

At a government meeting Tuesday, Kishida renewed his pledge to create a positive cycle of growth-distribution by bolstering investment and income.

Kishida is also expected to outline later this week his pandemic measures ahead of another possible surge in cases, which could affect his support ratings.

As a former foreign minister, Kishida will continue to prioritize the Japan-U.S. security alliance and promote a vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” with other democracies, including Quad dialogue members the U.S., Australia and India.

Kishida has stressed the importance of a stronger military amid worries over China’s growing power and influence and North Korea’s missile and nuclear threats.

He has opposed changes to a law that requires married couples to adopt a single surname, which forces most women to abandon their maiden names. The Liberal Democrats are widely seen as opposed to gender equality and diversity.

Caption Fumio Kishida, center, bows after being reelected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida, standing at center, is applauded by lawmakers after being reelected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption FILE - Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the party headquarters in Tokyo on Nov. 1, 2021. Kishida is set to be reelected as Japan’s prime minister Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 after clearing the first major test of his leadership in recent elections. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Caption Fumio Kishida, center, bows after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida, center, bows after being reelected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Lawmakers vote for the new prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo. Fumio Kishida is elected as Japan's prime minister. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption In a slow camera shutter photo, Fumio Kishida walks to vote for the prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida has been elected as Japan's prime minister. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida, top left, bows after being reelected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko