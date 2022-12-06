Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

She had her own sitcom on the network, “Veronica's Closet,” from 1997 to 2000.

In the 1989 comedy “Look Who's Talking,” which gave her a major career boost, she played the mother of a baby who's inner thoughts were voiced by Bruce Willis. She would also appear in the 1990 sequel “Look Who's Talking Too."

John Travolta, her co-star in both films, paid her tribute in an Instagram post.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta said, along with a photo of Alley. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

She would play a fictionalized version of herself in the 2005 Showtime series “Fat Actress,” a show that drew comedy from her public and media treatment over her weight gain and loss.

And in recent years she appeared on several reality shows, including “Dancing With the Stars.”

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Alley attended Kansas State University before dropping out and moving to Los Angeles.

Her first television appearances were as a game show contestant, on “The Match Game” in 1979 and Password" in 1980.

She made her film debut in 1982's “Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan."