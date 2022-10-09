journal-news logo
X

Kipruto, Chepngetich win 2022 Chicago Marathon

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich have won the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (AP) — Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich won the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, while Emily Sisson finished second and set a record for an American woman.

Kipruto finished in 2:04:24 — 25 seconds ahead of 2021 winner Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia. John Korir of Kenya was third at 2:05:01.

Chepngetich was the top woman for the second consecutive year, finishing in 2:14:18. Sisson ran the course in 2:18:29, followed by Vivian Jerono Kiplagat of Kenya at 2:20:52.

More than 40,000 runners competed in the 26.2-mile event.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the wheelchair division in 1:25:20. Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. was the top woman in 1:45:48.

Credit: Matt Marton

Credit: Matt Marton

Credit: Matt Marton

Credit: Matt Marton

Credit: Matt Marton

Credit: Matt Marton

In Other News
1
Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI
2
Prosecutors seek prison for rioter's attack on AP journalist
3
Rampant Arsenal beats Liverpool; Ronaldo nets landmark goal
4
Senator: Dems back reparations for those who 'do the crime'
5
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top