Kipchoge clocks 2:01:09 for world record in Berlin Marathon

Kipchoge set off at a furious pace on Sunday, covering the first 10 kilometers in just 28:23 and clocking 42:32 at the 15k-mark, hinting at a sub two-hour attempt.

Defending champion Guye Adola and Ethiopian compatriot Andamlak Belihu managed to keep pace, but Adola dropped back a few meters as Kipchoge was clocking kilometer-splits of between 2:47 and 2:50.

Kipchoge and Belihu completed the half marathon in just 59:51. Adola and Kenyan runners Abel Kipchumba, Mark Korir and Bethwel Yegon followed in 01:01:25.

The last pacemaker dropped off at the 25k-mark, leaving Kipchoge on his own, but Belihu remained on his heels.

Kipchoge slowed somewhat in reaching the 30k-mark in 1:25:40. Belihu was unable to keep up and followed 21 seconds behind before dropping further back.

By this stage it was just a question of whether Kipchoge would break his own record. He did.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Andreas Gora Credit: Andreas Gora

Credit: Andreas Gora Credit: Andreas Gora

Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder

Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder