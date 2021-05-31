King vs queen: Defending French champs practice together

For their practice session at Roland Garros, Swiatek said she prepared “some small topics, not to have awkward silence.”

But Nadal made her feel at ease.

“Rafa is really, really great. He’s a really nice guy. Even though I am pretty introverted, it was really fun for me,” she said. “It’s really nice to see such a champion being normal off court, and also telling jokes and being a little bit sarcastic.”

MERCI!

“Merci, Benoit! Merci, Benoit!” chanted the fans as Benoit Paire left Court Simonne Mathieu after another loss in a year of many. There were tears in his eyes but his heart was warmed by the support.

The Frenchman has been piling up losses since the start of the pandemic — he has a 2-15 record this year — and repeatedly said he lost his appetite for tennis, especially because of restrictions preventing fans from attending matches.

He was banned from competing for his country at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics by the French tennis federation.

On Monday, the 40th-ranked Paire certainly did not feel alone. After only 1,000 spectators were allowed per day at Roland Garros last year because of COVID-19 concerns, more than five times that have been permitted this week. And the hundreds attending his match against 15th-seeded Casper Ruud loudly supported Paire with nice words and applause throughout the three hours of his 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (4) loss.

“Life on Tour has been so difficult over the last few months,” Paire said. “I’m back to the tennis I love, with an audience, emotions, sharing. That’s why I do this job, this sport, that’s what makes it beautiful. You don’t play for yourself, you play for everyone, to bring happiness.”

Spectators take photos on their smartphones of a new statue of Spain's Rafael Nadal on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after defeating Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik during following their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus