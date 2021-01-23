King Felix: Loch wraps up 7th World Cup luge season title

Loch wrapped up the title in style, rallying in the second heat of Saturday’s race to beat Russia’s Semen Pavlichenko by six-thousandths of a second. Ludwig was third.

For the U.S., Jonny Gustafson was 18th and Chris Mazdzer 19th. Tucker West was ninth after the first heat but didn’t finish his second heat.

In doubles, Italy’s Ludwig Rieder and Patrick Rastner got their first World Cup race win Saturday by holding off the Latvian sled of Andris Sics and Juris Sics. Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller of Austria placed third, moving closer to clinching the season title.

Steu and Koller lead Germany’s Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken by 111 points with two races left.

Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman, the lone USA Luge sled in the doubles field, had trouble in their second run Saturday and finished 24th.

Felix Loch of Germany celebrates after his 2nd run during the Luge World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Andreas Schaad) Credit: Andreas Schaad Credit: Andreas Schaad

