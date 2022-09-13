King cheered in Belfast, queen's coffin to return to London

While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mostly Protestant unionists who consider themselves British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.

That split fueled three decades of violence known as “the Troubles” involving paramilitary groups on both sides and U.K. security forces, in which 3,600 people died. The royal family was touched personally by the violence: Lord Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of the queen and a much-loved mentor to Charles, was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.

A deep sectarian divide remains, a quarter century after Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace agreement.

For some Irish nationalists, the British monarch represents an oppressive foreign power. But others acknowledge the queen’s role in forging peace. On a visit to Northern Ireland in 2012, she shook hands with Sinn Fein deputy leader Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander – a once-unthinkable moment of reconciliation.

Alex Maskey, a Sinn Fein politician who is speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, said the queen had "demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation.”

In a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on the road to peace, representatives of Sinn Fein are attending commemorative events for the queen and meeting the king on Tuesday.

Maskey expressed condolences to the king at an event in Hillsborough Castle attended by leaders from all the main political parties in Northern Ireland.

Charles responded that his mother “felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts.”

He said he would draw on his mother’s “shining example” and “seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland.”

Still, not everyone was welcoming the new king.

On the Falls Road in Belfast, a nationalist stronghold, several walls are decorated with murals of Bobby Sands, an IRA member who died while on a hunger strike in prison in 1981, and others killed in the Troubles.

“No, he’s not our king. Bobby Sands was our king here,” said 52-year-old Bobby Jones. “Queen never done nothing for us. Never did. None of the royals do.”

Later, Charles and Northern Ireland politicians are to attend a “service of reflection” for the queen at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

The president and prime minister of the neighboring Republic of Ireland also are due to attend, despite tense relations between Dublin and London over Brexit. Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, the U.K. and the EU have been wrangling over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with a member of the bloc.

On Monday night, Charles and siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward briefly stood vigil around their mother's flag-draped coffin in St. Giles Cathedral as members of the public filed past.

The following morning, a man wearing a suit adorned with medals stood silently, bowed his head and moved on. A woman dabbed away tears with a handkerchief. Another woman with two young children in school uniforms walked slowly past the coffin.

In the line of mourners outside the cathedral in the historic heart of Edinburgh, Sheila McLeay called the queen “a wonderful ambassador for our country.”

“She was such an example for every single one of us. She was dignified. She was just, she was beautiful inside and out. And I have known her all of my life. And I miss her very much,” she added.

The queen's coffin was scheduled to leave Scotland later Tuesday to be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday, it will be taken through central London to Parliament, where the queen will lie in state until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line up to pay their last respects at the coffin.

The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster that will carry the coffin has been used to evacuate people from Afghanistan and to take humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, U.K. Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said.

Early Tuesday, scores of workers cleaned litter and weeds from the road from the air force base where the plane carrying the coffin will land.

___

Lawless and Corder reported from London.

___

Follow AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III waves to members of the public as he arrives at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III waves to members of the public as he arrives at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III waves to the public as he leaves after a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III waves to the public as he leaves after a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

Combined Shape Caption A woman leans out of a window on the Royal Mile as she waits for the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin to depart from St Giles Cathedral en route to Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After lying in the cathedral most of Tuesday, the queen's coffin will be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super Combined Shape Caption A woman leans out of a window on the Royal Mile as she waits for the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin to depart from St Giles Cathedral en route to Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After lying in the cathedral most of Tuesday, the queen's coffin will be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles II was in Scotland on Monday accompanying his mother's coffin, and he will visit Northern Ireland and Wales later in the week, attending memorial services in Belfast and Cardiff. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles II was in Scotland on Monday accompanying his mother's coffin, and he will visit Northern Ireland and Wales later in the week, attending memorial services in Belfast and Cardiff. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Combined Shape Caption People walks past Prince Charles Cinema, which displays a message reading 'Thank you for the last 70 years', in Soho, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will lie in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption People walks past Prince Charles Cinema, which displays a message reading 'Thank you for the last 70 years', in Soho, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will lie in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss and Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin attend a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP) Credit: Liam McBurney Credit: Liam McBurney Combined Shape Caption Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss and Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin attend a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP) Credit: Liam McBurney Credit: Liam McBurney

Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP) Credit: Liam McBurney Credit: Liam McBurney Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP) Credit: Liam McBurney Credit: Liam McBurney

Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III, with the Queen Consort, listen to a message of condolence from Alex Maskey, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, right, at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Credit: Niall Carson Credit: Niall Carson Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III, with the Queen Consort, listen to a message of condolence from Alex Maskey, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, right, at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Credit: Niall Carson Credit: Niall Carson

Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III meets with SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Credit: Niall Carson Credit: Niall Carson Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III meets with SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Credit: Niall Carson Credit: Niall Carson

Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort view floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Credit: Niall Carson Credit: Niall Carson Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort view floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Credit: Niall Carson Credit: Niall Carson

Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort view floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Credit: Niall Carson Credit: Niall Carson Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort view floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) Credit: Niall Carson Credit: Niall Carson

Combined Shape Caption Police officers stand guard St. Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Russell Cheyne/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Russell Cheyne Credit: Russell Cheyne Combined Shape Caption Police officers stand guard St. Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Russell Cheyne/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Russell Cheyne Credit: Russell Cheyne

Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III arrives at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Michael Cooper/PA via AP) Credit: Michael Cooper Credit: Michael Cooper Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III arrives at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Michael Cooper/PA via AP) Credit: Michael Cooper Credit: Michael Cooper

Combined Shape Caption A steward places a flower on a statue for Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Petr Josek) Credit: Petr Josek Credit: Petr Josek Combined Shape Caption A steward places a flower on a statue for Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Petr Josek) Credit: Petr Josek Credit: Petr Josek