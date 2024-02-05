BreakingNews
King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

Buckingham Palace says that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment

17 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says.

The palace says the cancer is not related to the king’s recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.

It said Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

