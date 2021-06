Kim's sister slams US, dismisses chance for talks to resume

During a major ruling party meeting last week, Kim Jong Un analyzed the Biden administration’s North Korea policy and ordered officials to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation, “especially to get fully prepared for confrontation,” to protect national security and dignity, according to state media.

But Kim’s publicized comments didn’t include any harsh rhetoric against Washington and Seoul, an omission that prompted conflicting analyses among outside experts. Some said Kim Jong Un hinted he planned to apply more pressure on the United States to ease its policy on the North, while others argued he was emphasizing the possible resumption of talks.

During an interview with ABC News, Sullivan said that “His comments this week we regard as an interesting signal. And we will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward.”

In recent months, the North Korean leader has threatened to bolster his nuclear deterrent and claimed that the fate of diplomacy and bilateral relations depends on whether Washington abandons what he calls hostile policies, in an apparent reference to the sanctions and regular U.S. military drills with South Korea.

U.S. officials have suggested Biden would take the middle ground between Trump’s direct dealings with Kim and President Barack Obama’s policy of “strategic patience.” But some experts say the Biden administration would ease not any sanctions before the North takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.

The U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at striping North Korea of its nuclear program has since February 2019, when the Americans rejected the North Koreans’ demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of their nuclear capabilities during a summit between Kim and then-President Donald Trump.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left, shakes hands with South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young during their meeting to discuss issues concerning North Korea, at the unification ministry, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Seoul, South Korea. Kim said he looks forward to Pyongyang giving a "positive response soon" to Washington's dialogue offer, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent remarks that Pyongyang should be ready for both dialogue and confrontation. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Chung Sung-Jun Credit: Chung Sung-Jun

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left, and South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young acknowledge one another during their meeting to discuss issues concerning North Korea, at the unification ministry, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Seoul, South Korea. Kim said he looks forward to Pyongyang giving a "positive response soon" to Washington's dialogue offer, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent remarks that Pyongyang should be ready for both dialogue and confrontation. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Chung Sung-Jun Credit: Chung Sung-Jun