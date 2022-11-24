Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

Kim Yo Jong’s official title is a vice department director of the Central Committee of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party. But South Korea’s spy service believes she’s the North’s second-most powerful person after her brother and handles relations with South Korea and the United States.

While it’s not the first time Kim Yo Jong has used crude invectives on South Korea, North Korea is still expected to further escalate military tensions on the Korean Peninsula given she’s in charge of relations with South Korea and wields some influences on the North’s military, said analyst Cheong Seong-Chang at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea.

Last month, South Korea imposed its own sanctions on 15 North Korean individuals and 16 organizations suspected of involvement in illicit activities to finance North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programs. They were Seoul’s first unilateral sanctions on North Korea in five years, but experts say they were largely a symbolic step because the two Koreas have little financial dealings between them.

But observers say Seoul’s push to coordinate with the United States and others to crack down on the North’s alleged illicit cyber activities could anger North Korea and damage its financing of its weapons programs. Earlier this year, a panel of U.N. experts said in a report that North Korea was continuing to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from financial institutions and cryptocurrency firms and exchanges, illicit money that is an important source of funding for its nuclear and missile programs.

North Korea has been under 11 rounds of U.N. sanctions imposed over its nuclear and missile tests since 2006. But the U.N. Security Council has failed to adopt fresh sanctions on North Korea over its torrid run of banned ballistic missile launches this year because China and Russia, two of the veto-wielding members of the council, have opposed them as they are separately locked in confrontations with the United States.

North Korea has repeatedly said the U.N. sanctions are proof of U.S. hostility toward North Korea along with its regular military drills with South Korea. U.S.-led diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear program collapsed in early 2019 due to wrangling over how much sanctions relief North Korea would be given in return for its limited denuclearization steps.

Kim Yo Jong warned Tuesday the United States would face “a more fatal security crisis” as it pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test that demonstrated its potential to strike all of the mainland U.S. In her Tuesday statement, Kim Yo Jong compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.”

North Korea is notorious for its colorful, crude personal attacks on South Korean and U.S. leaders. It called previous South Korean Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye “a rat” and “a prostitute” respectively while describing President Donald Trump as “a mentally deranged U.S. dotard.” In March 2021 when Moon was still in office, Kim Yo Jong called him “a parrot raised by America.”

