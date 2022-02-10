Kim rides big 1st run to defense of Olympic halfpipe title

Watching the contest Thursday was IOC President Thomas Bach and Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who recently won the Olympic big air competition. They were treated to quite a performance from Kim, who won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games as a 17-year old. Gu gave Kim a hug after one of her three runs.

Kim went for it on her second run and attempted to pull off a difficult 1260 (3 1/2 spins). But she couldn't stick the landing and fell on her back side. On her Instagram stories page, she posted, "Ow my butt," along with a picture of her face in pain.

Despite knowing she had the gold sewn up, there wasn't much of a celebration before the last attempt. No, there was still work to do — trying to land the 1260. She almost did, too, before wiping out and gliding the rest of the way.

This is how dominant Kim has been: She hasn’t lost a contest since 2019. Even then, Kim had a good reason — she was competing on what turned out to be a broken ankle.

“She definitely pushes the sport so hard,” Cai said. "We, the rest of the girls, try to challenge her.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption China's Eileen Gu hugs United States' Chloe Kim after Kim won a gold medal in the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco Caption China's Eileen Gu hugs United States' Chloe Kim after Kim won a gold medal in the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco Caption United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco