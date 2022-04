Kim Kardashian testifies, causes stir at 'Blac Chyna' trial

In every case, Kardashian said she had no memory of sending them, though she didn't deny their likely legitimacy.

“I don't remember text messages that I sent this morning,” Kardashian said.

In response to viewing one text exchange, a long conversation with a producer from production company Bunim Murray, which produced both shows, Kardashian acknowledged “this definitely sounds like something I would say.”

In it, she expressed anger that Chyna might still be filmed for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which Chyna occasionally appeared on along with her own show.

“I think we all need to take a break from filming at this point until we figure out what’s going on. She is not going to be on our show," the text read. “So if you guys are going to film with Rob and Chyna, and then you are going to lose the Kardashians and Jenners.”

The text exchange includes several seemingly damning demands surrounding Chyna being filmed for “her” show, but Kardashian insisted that was a quirk of technology.

“This is clearly voice dictated, as is everything I text that's so long, and it's sometimes rendering ‘our’ as ‘her,” Kardashian testified. “I would never refer to her show as ‘her’ show, I would say 'Rob's show' since it’s a spin-off of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ ”

She added that the recipient, Amanda Weinstein, did not work on “Rob & Chyna.”

Kim Kardashian said the text exchange showed that she and her family had no power over what the producers and the network ultimately decided about the shows.

“No one listens to us, no one respects us,” one text message reads.

What they could do was withhold their own participation in the case of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

“I have a right as a cast member to say we really need a break,” Kardashian testified.

Much of the trial now in its seventh day, including the testimony of Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Kylie Jenner, has focused on a fight between Chyna and Rob Kardashian on Dec. 15, 2016, which led to the couple's eventual breakup and their show's cancellation.

Ciani asked Kardashian if she saw any injuries on her brother that day.

“I just remember in that moment him being super emotional, and it’s really all such a blur, Kardashian said. ”I remember him being really red, but I don’t remember anything very specific, just him looking puffy and red."

Asked whether and how she had told the shows' producers or anyone from the E! network about Chyna attacking her brother, she said she doesn't remember, but she acknowledged that it likely came up in meetings about “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

"Typically it would be every family member saying what they felt and what they were going through, and saying if we had photo shoots or things we wanted to schedule for filming," she said. “I would want to be honest in my concern for my brother. But I’m not very sure on where or when and how that would have occurred.”

Repeatedly asked whether she directed her sisters to tell executives and producers about the attack, which the lawsuit alleges, Kardashian said she had no recollection of doing that, eventually growing mildly angry with Ciani but remaining composed.

“I know you want my answer to change,” Kardashian said. “You’ve asked the same question like four times, I wish I had a better answer for you, but I just don’t remember.”

Asked specifically if she had directed Kylie Jenner to send an email on the issue, Kardashian replied, “I do not control my sisters' lives, and I do not have conversations with them before they send emails.”

The Kardashians' attorney, David G. Rhodes, declined to cross-examine her, but he intends to put her back on the stand when he presents the defense case, as he plans to do with all the Kardashian witnesses.



In this courtroom artist sketch, television personalities sit in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are the defendants in the case. Blac Chyna sued them for $100 million after her reality show "Rob & Chyna" was canceled. (Bill Robles via AP)

