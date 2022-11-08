Kim Kardashian honored at CFDA awards, calls for inclusivity

The Kardashians were fully represented at the show, with Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner watching as their sister accepted her honor.

Bradley Cooper, Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer, Christina Ricci and Kerry Washington were among the presenters on a night when a variety of designers took home trophies and Lenny Kravitz received the CFDA's Fashion Icon Award.

Last year, Zendaya was the youngest person to win the Icon award. Previous recipients have included Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez.

Cher also made a surprise appearance to present an honor to stylist Patti Wilson. “Fashion is to be fun and feared and Patti Wilson is fearless,” Cher said.

The accessories design award went to Raul Lopez and the award for American emerging designer went to Elena Velez.

In the American designer categories, Catherine Holstein won the womenswear prize for KHAITE and Emily Adams Bode Aujla took the prize for menswear designer.

The Board of Trustee's Award was awarded to Virgil Abloh to honor the late designer's contribution to global fashion.

This year, Law Roach was honored with a new award recognizing stylists for their work.

