Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast

The orca landed on a beach in Palm Coast, Florida, located more than 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Crews from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff's office were on hand to help remove the carcass so that a necropsy can be performed, Messod Bendayan, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said in an email.