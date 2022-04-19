Killer of LA philanthropist gets 190-year prison term

Clarence Avant, 91, a concert promoter and manager, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Prosecutors said Maynor had searched for information on Clarence Avant and the couple's address the day before the killing.

Maynor showed no remorse for the slaying, bragging to a friend on a jail phone call about all the news stories about him and laughing, according to a court document filed by Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila.

“You think my mama's seen that?” he asked.

“I don't know, but that's not funny,” the woman, who was not identified, said. "Why are you laughin'? That's somebody's life. That's somebody's family member."

The Avants were married for 54 years and had two children, Alexander Du Bois Avant and Nicole Avant, a film producer and former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas who is married to Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

After Jacqueline Avant’s death, tributes were paid to her and her charitable work by former President Bill Clinton, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Quincy Jones.

Maynor, who was on parole for his second robbery conviction, bragged to a friend during a jail call that he expected a shorter sentence because prosecutors were not seeking life without parole.

“I'm gonna get out of jail. I'll probably do like 20 ... 25, get out, you feel me?” he said.

Under District Attorney George Gascón, the office did not seek a special circumstance allegation that the killing was committed in the act of a burglary, which could have led to a possible sentence of life without parole.

Instead, prosecutors sought an enhanced penalty under the Three Strikes law where a third serious or violent felony can trigger a life sentence.