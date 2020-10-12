Killer Mike to earn Change Maker Award at Billboard Awards

NBC and dick clark productions announced the new award and recipient Monday, two days ahead of the show, which will air live on NBC from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. EDT.

Atlanta-born Killer Mike first made waves in music with his appearance on Outkast's 2000 album, “Stankonia." He later won a Grammy with the duo for the Top 20 pop hit “The Whole World." He's also a member of the hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, which released their fourth album in June.