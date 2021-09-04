journal-news logo
X

Kiffin to miss Ole Miss opener with positive COVID-19 test

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin will miss the opener against Louisville with a breakthrough case of COVID-19

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin will miss the opener against Louisville with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Kiffin announced the positive test on Saturday, two days ahead of the Rebels' opener in Atlanta.

Kiffin, his staff and his players are all fully vaccinated. He said no other members of the team are expected to miss the game because of COVID-19.

“I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms,” Kiffin said in a statement released on Twitter. "So much so, I debated over being tested, but I'm relieved that I did.

“I'm proud of our program's commitment to vaccination and as a result there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
Germany urges vaccine shots; warns of fall COVID-19 surge
2
Protesters, police clash in Montenegro over church ceremony
3
Virus pummels French Polynesia, straining ties with Paris
4
Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan
5
Jessica Chastain and real-life pal Oscar Isaac redo Bergman
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top