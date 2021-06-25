Kiermaier ends combined no-hit bid, Rays top Red Sox 1-0

Kiermaier lined his opposite-field double to left off Darwinzon Hernández, the third Red Sox pitcher. The Gold Glove center fielder also threw out a runner at the plate in the seventh.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta was pulled with a runner on second and two outs in the seventh after throwing 100 pitches. His career high is 116.

Josh Taylor got the final out in the seventh before giving way to Hernández.

Pivetta finished with eight strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter.

Boston was trying to throw the seventh no-hitter in the majors this season. That would have matched 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

The no-hitters this season were thrown by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 14), Baltimore’s John Means (May 5), Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19).

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major League Baseball.

The Astros threw the most recent combined no-hitter in the majors, when Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski blanked Seattle on Aug. 3, 2019.

Tampa Bay starter Michael Wacha, who took a no-hitter into the fifth, allowed one hit and two walks in five innings. He had seven strikeouts.

Vázquez got the game’s first hit with two outs in the fifth when he lifted a soft fly ball to center on a half-swing against an 88 mph changeup.

Vázquez stole second and went to third on Mejía’s throwing error but was stranded when Bobby Dalbec struck out.

Hunter Renfroe had a leadoff double to deep center against Ryan Thompson in the seventh but was thrown out at the plate by Kiermaier on Vázquez’s single.

The seventh ended when Vázquez got picked off second by Mejía.

HAT FLAP

Rays reliever Diego Castillo said through a translator that he wasn’t worried when umpires confiscated his cap due to a discolored spot before pitching the ninth Wednesday night because there were no illegal substances on it.

“That’s the hat I’ve been using all season,” Castillo said. “I think it was just worn out because of the rosin I had consistently touching it.”

Castillo said the cap was returned to him but he can’t wear it.

HOMECOMNG

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, who led the Rays to the 2008 AL pennant, will manage his second series at Tampa Bay as an opposing skipper this weekend and first since being with Chicago Cubs in September 2017.

SPECIAL NIGHT

The Red Sox will honor Dustin Pedroia during pregame ceremonies before Friday night’s game against the New York Yankees. Pedroia spent his entire 17-year pro career in the Boston organization.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Christian Arroyo (bruised right knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Rays: SS Taylor Walls (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 10-day IL. He got a cortisone shot Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Martín Pérez (5-4) and Yankees RHP Domingo Germán (4-4) are Friday night’s starters.

Rays: LHP Josh Fleming (6-4) will start or follow an opener Friday night against Angels RHP Griffin Canning (5-4).

