Kidnappers release 2 of 17 missionaries abducted in Haiti

The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that two hostages were released on Sunday.

The FBI, which is helping Haitian authorities recover the captives, declined to comment.

The release comes as Haiti struggles with a spike in gang-related violence and kidnappings, with the U.S. government recently urging U.S. citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening insecurity and a severe lack of fuel blamed on gangs blocking gas distribution terminals. On Friday, Canada announced it was pulling all but essential personnel from its embassy.

The fuel shortage has forced hospitals to turn away patients and paralyzed public transportation, with some schools closing and businesses shortening their work hours.

Haiti also is trying to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck in mid-August, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying tens of thousands of homes.

Caption A manager at the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters, left, speaks with a worker at the door of the center in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Two of 17 abducted members of this missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, "in good spirits and being cared for," their Ohio-based church organization, Christian Aid Ministries, announced Sunday, Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Caption FILE - This Oct. 21, 2021, photo shows a sign outside Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, Haiti, which had 17 of their members kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang. Two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization, Christian Aid Ministries, announced Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix