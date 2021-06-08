Khris Davis DFA'd by Rangers, who want look at young players

The Rangers had lost 11 of 12 games and were last in the AL West going into Tuesday night's home game against NL-best San Francisco, in which White was starting in left field and Willie Calhoun was the designated hitter. Davis started 13 games, 11 as DH and two in left field, while Calhoun made 23 of his previous 40 starts in left.

White made the Rangers' opening day roster, but hit .127 over 22 games and was in a 1-for-30 slump before being optioned to Round Rock on May 8, when the Rangers activated Davis for the first time this season. White batted .343 and started at five different positions in 20 games for Round Rock.

“I’d like to see him kind of move around a little bit,” Woodward said. “He came into camp, made the team, earned it. Obviously didn’t perform as well as he’d like, went back down. ... He’s earned the right to be back here with this opportunity.”

While allowing Calhoun to DH more often, White also could provide occasional breaks for starting second baseman Nick Solak and first baseman Nate Lowe.

Davis led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018, but has since then struggled to consistently find his stroke.

Texas traded Andrus just before spring training after determining that the only player remaining from its only two World Series appearances would no longer be the starting shortstop after 12 seasons in that role. Isiah Kiner-Falefa took over at short after being a Gold Glove-winning third baseman last season.

The Rangers also got 25-year-old, switch-hitting catcher Jonah Heim from Oakland. He has started 23 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports