Keys knocks out No. 1 Swiatek of Western & Southern Open

“Obviously, there were a couple of games where I had match point,” Keys said in an on-court interview. “She beat me pretty badly the last time we played, so I was happy to get the win.”

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the women’s quarterfinals with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 win over 2022 Wimbledon finalist and fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur.

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Denis Shapovalov. Medvedev is trying to shake off a second-round loss to Nick Kyrgios last week in Montreal and hone his game for the upcoming U.S. Open.

Eleventh-seeded Taylor Fritz became the first man to reach the quarterfinals, edging sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5.

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio.

