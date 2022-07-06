Key witness: Netanyahu received gifts from billionaires

“You can’t come empty-handed, because if you come empty-handed you won’t be invited again,” Israeli media quoted her as telling the court.

In an additional testimony Wednesday, Klein presented receipts for cigars amounting to some $12,000 and described demands from the then-prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, for bottles of champagne and jewelry, Israeli media reported.

During the emotional testimony, Klein also elaborated on mistreatment she faced, telling the court the prime minister's wife screamed at her when she failed to provide the requested gifts.

The indictment claims Netanyahu used his position of power to further Milchan's interests, representing a conflict between his public duties and personal friendship. Netanyahu did personal favors for Milchan, including asking US officials to extend Milchan's US resident's permit and extending Israeli regulations exempting Israeli returnees from declaring foreign income, according to the indictment.

Netanyahu refutes the claims of wrongdoing, saying he wasn't acting in Milchan's personal interests and even occasionally acted against them. He says the exchanges of gifts were just friendly gestures.

In the other cases against Netanyahu, he is accused of trying to orchestrate positive coverage in a major Israeli paper in exchange for promoting legislation that would have hampered the news outlet’s chief rival, a free pro-Netanyahu daily. The third, dubbed Case 4000, alleges that Netanyahu promoted legislation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the owner of Israeli telecom giant Bezeq in exchange for positive coverage on its Walla news site.

Israel is heading to its fifth election in less than four years in November. The country has been mired in a protracted political crisis — with the past four elections ending in deadlock — in large part because of widespread divisions in the public over Netanyahu's fitness to serve while under indictment.

Netanyahu was ousted from office last year after eight ideologically diverse parties joined forces and formed a coalition government that was bound largely based on little more than shared apathy to Netanyahu. The coalition collapsed last week after months of infighting and defections.

He still leads the dominant Likud party, the largest in the Israeli Knesset, as the country heads to yet another parliamentary election. The scathing testimony also comes as the country's political discourse centers around high cost of living, inflation and financial struggles of the middle class.

Opinion polls suggest that Likud will once again be the largest party after the election. But it is unclear whether it and its religious and nationalist allies will control the parliamentary majority required to form a new government.