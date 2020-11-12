Key role for Black policy leaders on Biden's transition team

The makeup of the teams is a sign that Biden is focused on rewarding Black voters for their support in the election. Black voters powered Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, to victory in critical states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania.

They were also instrumental in Georgia, a longtime GOP bastion where Biden holds a narrow lead.

“The Biden coalition owes a debt to Black folks,” said Niambi Carter, a Howard University political science professor. “Black people helped them survive the primary and then in this election cycle they showed up in key states like Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that really pulled Joe Biden over the line. So absolutely, I think this is an attempt by not just Biden but also the Democratic Party to keep Black people in the fold.”

Many of the review team appointees are graduates of historically Black colleges and universities.

They include Charmion Kinder, who will help lead or guide transition efforts at the Commerce Department. Kinder was a White House press aide to first lady Michelle Obama and served as a public affairs appointee at the departments of Commerce and Housing and Urban Development.

Patrice Simms will lead the transition effort for the Environmental Protection Agency. He is a prominent environmental attorney and legal scholar who was a deputy assistant attorney general in the Obama Justice Department's environment and natural resources division.

Civil rights leaders and activists have pledged to push Biden’s administration to create more progressive policies on criminal justice, housing, the economy and more.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, in a letter this week, congratulated Biden and Harris on their victory and sought a meeting to discuss “commitments that must be made to Black people.”

“Without the resounding support of Black people, we would be saddled with a very different electoral outcome,” Cullors wrote. “In short, Black people won this election. … We want to be heard and our agenda to be prioritized. We issue these expectations not just because Black people are the most consistent and reliable voters for Democrats, but also because Black people are truly living in crisis in a nation that was built on our subjugation."

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2019, file photo, Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter co-founder, participates in the "Finding Justice" panel during the BET presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. Cullors earlier this week penned a letter to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris congratulating them on their defeat of President Donald Trump but also to request a meeting to discuss “commitments that must be made to Black people.” (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Willy Sanjuan Credit: Willy Sanjuan