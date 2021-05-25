Key firm drops out of Arizona GOP's 2020 election recount

The hand count is just one part of an audit that also includes a review of voting machines and election data. It's being led by Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based cybersecurity consultancy whose owner has shared conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

The audit is being conducted on behalf of Republicans in the state Senate, who issued subpoenas to take control of ballots, equipment and data after former President Donald Trump baselessly claimed his loss was marred by fraud.

Election experts and national security officials say the 2020 election was secure, but Trump and many of his supporters have aggressively promoted baseless theories that the election was stolen from Trump. The audit in Arizona will not change the outcome. Senate President Karen Fann says it's intended to find any weak points that the Legislature can improve, which Democrats worry will lead to legislation that suppresses votes.

Wake officials did not respond to a request for comment. StratTech referred questions to Rod Thomson, a public relations consultant working for Cyber Ninjas. He did not respond to a request for information on StratTech's involvement and qualifications.