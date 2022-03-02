Key Dem senator presses Biden for 'more urgency' on guns

Biden, like other Democratic presidents before him, has called on Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, though that talk diminished since he took office and tried to past more achievable reforms.

Biden has pressed his administration to regulate ghost guns, which Murphy called “increasingly the weapon of choice by criminals in this country." But while the Justice Department has proposed new rules to crack down on them, the regulations haven't been finalized.

Biden hasn't named a new nominee to lead ATF since his first pick, a former ATF agent who worked for a gun control organization, was pulled after both Republicans and Democrats expressed concerns. And the ghost guns initiative doesn’t go far enough, Murphy said.

Biden is limited in what he can do; the most serious legislative effort failed, even after 20 children and six adults were massacred in the 2012 Newtown shooting.

Biden’s efforts have centered on pushing out funding to help police do better at getting guns off the streets, sending in some federal agents to help beleaguered departments. The Justice Department is prioritizing gun cases that come from the “iron pipeline” on Interstate 95, where guns are trafficked up and down the Eastern seaboard.

But the lawmakers say there’s more proactive action Biden can take from the White House.

“The administration can do more,” said Murphy. “This is the time for them to do more.”