Kevin Payne, former executive for 2 MLS teams, dies

U.S. Soccer,MLS and D.C. United, which won four MLS titles and two U.S. Open Cups during Payne's tenure, put out statements confirming his death. The Washington Post reported that Payne died in Charleston, South Carolina, from a lung illness.

"He will always be remembered as a dedicated champion of our club, MLS, our community and soccer in the U.S.," D.C. United's statement said.