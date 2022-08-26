Kevin Hart opens new plant-based, fast-food restaurant in LA

Hart felt the need to create a healthy space within the fast-food spectrum that’s affordable for customers. There are several other plant-based, fast-food options located throughout Los Angeles, but Hart House’s approach is to serve quality food with sandwiches and burgers that are within the $5-$7 price range — less than competitors.

“It’s a major priority for us,” Hart said. “We want to make an environment where people feel good.”

In creating Hart House, the comedian-actor teamed up with restaurateur Andy Hooper, chef Mike Salem and businessman Michael Rubin, who was an investor.

Salem, who developed Hart House’s menu options, was the head of culinary innovation at Burger King where he helped launch the Impossible Whopper.

“One of the cool things about our leadership is that the majority of us are carnivores,” he said. “But we wanted to create this plant-base concept and bring Kevin’s vision to light. We wanted to keep this simple. This is straightforward classic American comfort food.”

Along with his flagship location, Hart wants to open six more Hart House restaurants by the end of the year. He already has two locations under construction in Los Angeles including one in the Hollywood area.

“We’re being open minded,” he said. “This is a new generation and new way of thinking when it comes to food consumption. This is the beginning stages for us. We will continue to get better over time.”

It's a busy week for Hart, whose latest film, “Me Time” with Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall, released on Netflix on Friday.

Combined Shape Caption Kevin Hart arrives at the premiere of "Me Time" on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Kevin Hart arrives at the premiere of "Me Time" on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Kevin Hart poses for a portrait at the opening of his new vegan fast-food restaurant "Hart House" on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Credit: Willy Sanjuan Credit: Willy Sanjuan Combined Shape Caption Kevin Hart poses for a portrait at the opening of his new vegan fast-food restaurant "Hart House" on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Credit: Willy Sanjuan Credit: Willy Sanjuan

Combined Shape Caption A double burg’r, crispy tots, crispy chick’n nuggets, french fries, Hart House signature dippin sauces, as well as a limeade drink are pictured on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. Kevin Hart opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city’s airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating. (AP Photo/Jonathan Landrum Jr.) Credit: Jonathan Landrum Jr. Credit: Jonathan Landrum Jr. Combined Shape Caption A double burg’r, crispy tots, crispy chick’n nuggets, french fries, Hart House signature dippin sauces, as well as a limeade drink are pictured on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. Kevin Hart opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city’s airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating. (AP Photo/Jonathan Landrum Jr.) Credit: Jonathan Landrum Jr. Credit: Jonathan Landrum Jr.

Combined Shape Caption A double burg’r, crispy tots, crispy chick’n nuggets, french fries, Hart House signature dippin sauces, as well as berry patch and limeade drinks are pictured on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. Kevin Hart opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city’s airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating. (AP Photo/Jonathan Landrum Jr.) Credit: Jonathan Landrum Jr. Credit: Jonathan Landrum Jr. Combined Shape Caption A double burg’r, crispy tots, crispy chick’n nuggets, french fries, Hart House signature dippin sauces, as well as berry patch and limeade drinks are pictured on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. Kevin Hart opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city’s airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating. (AP Photo/Jonathan Landrum Jr.) Credit: Jonathan Landrum Jr. Credit: Jonathan Landrum Jr.