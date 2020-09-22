Kevin Hart inks new multi-platform deal with SiriusXM

“We’re just a group of guys that are opinionated,” Hart said. “Our views mesh sometimes, and they don’t. But having the conversations and talking about the topics that most are afraid of is where we basically strive.”

Hart called working alongside the Plastic Cup Boyz a bonus.

“This is about giving my team a chance to shine, giving my team a chance to grow,” he said. “The men that they all have grown into and become, it’s dope to see, myself included. As a group, we’ve shared so much and done so much. So to give people a bird’s eye view into our world, our life and conversations that we normally have daily, I think it’s special.”

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and CCO, said he believes the collaboration with Hart can create a “bold vision of what comedy should be in the audio world.”

“When Kevin does something, he goes all in, and so we’re absolutely thrilled to enter this exciting new chapter with such a massive talent,” Greenstein said.