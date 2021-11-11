journal-news logo
X

Kevin Durant, James Harden lead Nets past Magic, 123-90

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard James Harden (13) high-five after a basket during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Caption
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard James Harden (13) high-five after a basket during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Nation & World
By DICK SCANLON, Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Kevin Durant scored 30 points and James Harden had his 59th career triple double in the Brooklyn Nets’ 123-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points and James Harden had his 59th career triple double in the Brooklyn Nets' 123-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer at 29.5 points per game, made 11 of 12 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts, to help Brooklyn win for the sixth time in seven games. Harden had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help. The two stars sat out the fourth quarter, with the Nets up 94-75 after three.

LaMarcus Aldridge came off the bench with a big second quarter to put Brooklyn in command. He had 21 points and eight rebounds.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 17 points, and Mo Bamba added 14 points and nine rebounds. The Magic shot 38% and made 4 of 33 3-point shots.

Aldridge hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in his first eight minutes in the game, helping the Nets pull out to a 19-point lead late in the first half.

Brooklyn led 65-53 after shooting 56% in the first half. The Nets shot 50% overall.

TIP-INS

Nets: The Nets didn't shoot a free throw until Harden stepped to the line following a technical foul with 4:34 left in the first half. . . . Harden, who is third in the NBA in assists, had six in the first quarter.

Magic: Cole Anthony, Orlando's leading scorer who was coming off a career-high 33 points Sunday, did not score until making a layup with 4:46 left in the first half. . . . Ross went over the 7,000-point mark for his 10-year career, finishing with 7,011.

UP NEXT

Nets: At New Orleans on Friday night.

Magic: Host Washington on Saturday night.

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) shoots between Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge (21), guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) and forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Caption
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) shoots between Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge (21), guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) and forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash, right, argues with official Scott Wall, left, as forward Blake Griffin (2) listens during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Caption
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash, right, argues with official Scott Wall, left, as forward Blake Griffin (2) listens during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Caption
Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) argues a call by an official during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Caption
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) argues a call by an official during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant dunks in front of Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Caption
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant dunks in front of Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) blocks a shot by Orlando Magic guard Mychal Mulder (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Caption
Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) blocks a shot by Orlando Magic guard Mychal Mulder (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket in front of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Caption
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket in front of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

In Other News
1
Chris Stapleton wins song, single of the year at CMA Awards
2
Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video
3
DC strikes deal to improve conditions at city's main jail
4
Possibility of universal DH could affect roster decisions
5
SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top