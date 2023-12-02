Kevin Durant becomes No. 10 scorer in NBA history, passing Moses Malone

The 6-foot-11 Durant is a 13-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion who has played for the SuperSonics/Thunder, Warriors, Nets and Suns. He played one season in college at the University of Texas before being taken No. 2 overall in the 2007 NBA draft at just 19 years old.

He's been in the NBA for 17 seasons — missing one full year with an Achilles injury — and has averaged more than 27 points. The league's career scoring leader is LeBron James, who has 39,124 career points.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,397), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419), Shaquille O'Neal (28,596) and Carmelo Anthony (28,289) round are also in the top 10 on the NBA-only list.

Malone also played two seasons in the ABA. Durant is 13th on the combined NBA/ABA list, with former ABA stars Julius Erving eighth (30,026), Malone ninth (29,580) and Dan Issel 12th (27,482).

Durant scored 22 points in the first half Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA