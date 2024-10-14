Kershaw says he plans to return to Dodgers for 18th season in 2025

Clayton Kershaw says he plans to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers for his 18th season next year
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw wears a glove on his head and devices on his arms in the dugout during practice Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, a day before Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw says he plans to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers for his 18th season next year.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner isn’t pitching in the current playoffs because of a bone spur in his left big toe that sidelined him for the final month of the regular season.

The 36-year-old left-hander made just seven starts this year, going 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA — both career lows.

Last November, Kershaw had left shoulder surgery and the subsequent recovery kept him out of action until July 25. By Aug. 31, the 10-time All-Star was on the injured list with the toe injury.

"My shoulder and elbow, everything, my arm feels great," he said on Fox's pre-game telecast Monday.

"Obviously, I had some tough luck with my foot this year but I want to make use of this surgery. I don't want to have surgery and then shut it down. I'm going to come back next year and give it a go and see how it goes."

In February, Kershaw signed a $10 million, one-year deal with a player option for 2025.

He's spent his entire career with the Dodgers, although he has missed chunks of time in recent years because of a series of injuries.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up before Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

