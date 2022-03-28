Kershaw pitches 4 scoreless innings for Dodgers vs. D-backs

But the Dodgers look slightly more vulnerable on the mound. They have three stars atop the rotation in Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Julio Urías but might have to use several different pitchers for the final few spots, including Andrew Heaney, David Price and Tony Gonsolin.

Kershaw signed a one-year, $17 million deal to stay with the franchise he’s played with his entire career. The eight-time All-Star might quite not be the pitcher he was from 2011 to 2014 when he won three NL Cy Young Awards in a four-year stretch, but he’s still been very effective over the past few years and figures to be an important part of the starting rotation.

The left-hander was 10-8 last season with a 3.55 ERA in 22 starts.

Buehler will be the Dodgers' opening day starter instead of Kershaw. But the left-hander said there are no hard feelings at all.

“He deserves it,” Kershaw said. “You pitch well the season before, you deserve it. He's done it a couple years now. I don't know if happy is the right word, but I'm proud of him. He's done a lot of great things."

PUJOLS, CARDS REUNITE

With a wave of his hand and a tip of the cap, Albert Pujols walked back into the world of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wearing a big smile and his familiar red No. 5 jersey, Pujols emerged from beyond the right field wall at Roger Dean Stadium between the first and second innings of a game against Houston on Monday.

All these years later, the slugger who helped the Cardinals win two World Series championship was home.

The Cardinals and Pujols have reached agreement on a one-year contract valued at $2.5 million, giving him a chance to end his career in the place where it started.

The 42-year-old Pujols spent part of Monday video conferencing with veteran St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina. The two spent eight years as teammates in St. Louis.

“I’m happy for him to be here,” Molina said. “It’s going to be a fun year.”

Pujols played the first 11 years of his career in St. Louis, teaming with Molina to lead the Cardinals to the 2006 and 2011 World Series titles.

PADRES ADD BEATY

The Padres and Dodgers made a rare intra-division swap on Monday when San Diego acquired Matt Beaty in a trade for minor leaguer River Ryan. Beaty was designated for assignment by the Dodgers last week.

The 28-year-old Beaty has been a solid hitter for the Dodgers the past three seasons but struggled to find consistent playing time in a loaded lineup. He hit .270 with a .363 on-base percentage last season, hitting seven homers and driving in 40 runs.

Beaty could be a candidate to start in left field for the Padres, though he could also fill the utility role is was so good at with the Dodgers.

___

AP Sports Writer Bernie Wilson and AP freelance writer Chuck King contributed to this story.

___

Caption Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Corey Knebel, left, has his hands inspected by home plate umpire Ramon DeJesus, right, after pitching during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption FILE - St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011, file photo. Pujols has returned to the Cardinals, finding a home in the place where he became one of baseball's most powerful sluggers. The 42-year-old emerged from beyond the right field wall at the Cardinals' spring training complex between the first and second innings of an exhibition game against Houston on Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins strikes out swinging during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers a pitch in the second inning during a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at CoolToday Park Monday March 28, 2022, in North Port, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber