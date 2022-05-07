Kershaw goes 7, Dodgers beat Cubs 7-0 in opener of split DH

The Cubs were hurt by sloppy play in the field and on the bases in their eighth loss in 10 games. They were shut out for the first time since a 10-0 drubbing by Milwaukee on Aug. 11, 2021.

Smyly (1-3) lasted 4 1/3 innings in his return from the bereavement list. The left-hander allowed two earned runs and six hits.

Chicago’s Seiya Suzuki got caught off first by Kershaw after drawing a walk in the first inning. Nico Hoerner got tagged out jogging toward second following an infield single in the second, apparently thinking the ball was out of play after shortstop Trea Turner threw wildly to first on his single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Blake Treinen (right shoulder discomfort) is scheduled for an MRI in Los Angeles on Monday. He has been sidelined since April 14. ... LHP Andrew Heaney (shoulder inflammation) was to start throwing this weekend.

Cubs: LHP Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday. He tossed four scoreless innings Thursday for Triple-A Iowa in a rehab start against St. Paul. “Efficient. Quick,” manager David Ross said. “It's always nice to get on there and watch it and it takes you about three minutes, as fast as he works. He felt good coming out of it.” ... SS Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation) started a rehab assignment with Iowa on Saturday. ... RHP Alec Mills (strained lower back) will start throwing off the mound in the next few days.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers will go with LHP Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.55 ERA) in Game 2, while Cubs LHP Daniel Norris (0-1, 6.00) makes his first major league start since Aug. 2, 2020 — a loss for Detroit against Cincinnati.

Caption Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, of Japan, hits a single during the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly, center, listens to pitching coach Tommy Hottovy during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly wipes his face during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes, left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes, right, celebrates with Gavin Lux after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes watches his solo home run during the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, left, scores on a one-run double by Freddie Freeman as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras looks to the field during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh