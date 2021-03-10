Kerry wants world's biggest polluters to pledge real change

“All countries that are emitting greenhouse gases must raise ambition," Kerry said, speaking earlier on Wednesday in a joint news conference with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Major emitters of greenhouse gases are preparing for the next U.N. climate summit taking place in Glasgow, U.K., in November. The summit aims to relaunch global efforts to keep rising global temperatures to below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as agreed in the Paris accord.

“We can manage this. But we know that to do that, we must make key decisions now in the next eight months leading up to Glasgow. And Glasgow may well be our last best hope to be able to get the world on the track,” Kerry said.

Kerry would not comment on China’s new five-year plan that set last week new, but moderate energy and climate targets. China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, said it will reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by 18% over the next five years.

“We ’re not trying to single out one nation,” Kerry said.

“The point of the Paris agreement was everybody accepted the goal. The point of Paris (agreement) is that everybody said: we will get on this road. And the problem today is we’re not on that road sufficiently," he added.

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, right, waves goodbye to French Economy and Finance minister Bruno Le Maire after a working lunch Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Paris. On Tuesday, John Kerry traveled to Brussels to relaunch transatlantic cooperation with European officials in the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the global effort to curb climate change. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

