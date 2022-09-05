journal-news logo
X

Kenya's Supreme Court to rule on election challenge

From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, commence hearings on the petitions challenging the result of the recent presidential election, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Kenya's losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga and others filed the challenges, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Combined ShapeCaption
From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, commence hearings on the petitions challenging the result of the recent presidential election, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Kenya's losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga and others filed the challenges, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Nation & World
By CARA ANNA, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Kenya’s Supreme Court it to rule on challenges to the presidential election in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by a slim margin

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday will rule on challenges to the presidential election in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by a slim margin.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga has alleged irregularities in the otherwise peaceful Aug. 9 election that was marked by last-minute drama when the electoral commission split and traded accusations of misconduct.

The court says its judgment will be delivered at noon.

The court in the previous election in 2017 overturned the results of the presidential election and ordered a fresh vote after Odinga filed a challenge. He then boycotted that new election.

This time, Odinga was backed by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta in the latest example of shifting political alliances in East Africa’s most stable democracy.

Combined ShapeCaption
From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Smokin Wanjala, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, and Njoki Susanna Ndung'u, commence hearings on the petitions challenging the result of the recent presidential election, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Kenya's losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga and others filed the challenges, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: Ben Curtis

From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Smokin Wanjala, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, and Njoki Susanna Ndung'u, commence hearings on the petitions challenging the result of the recent presidential election, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Kenya's losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga and others filed the challenges, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined ShapeCaption
From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Smokin Wanjala, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, and Njoki Susanna Ndung'u, commence hearings on the petitions challenging the result of the recent presidential election, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Kenya's losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga and others filed the challenges, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: Ben Curtis

Credit: Ben Curtis

In Other News
1
China accuses Washington of cyber-spying on university
2
Chile looks for way forward after rejecting new constitution
3
Powerful quake shakes southwest China; damage not yet known
4
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
5
Britain to learn who will succeed Johnson as prime minister
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top