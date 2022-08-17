Kenya's president-elect will 'engage' in any court challenge

“Ours is victory deferred, but it’s coming home,” Odinga's running mate, Martha Karua, told journalists Wednesday. “We’ll not let you down.”
In a political twist, Kenyatta backed his longtime rival Odinga in this election after falling out with his deputy, Ruto, years ago. Kenyatta has not spoken publicly since he cast his vote last Tuesday, and his spokeswoman Kanze Dena didn’t respond when asked when he would make a statement to the country.
Ruto on Wednesday said there will be “no room for exclusion of any part” of Kenya and hoped to “eliminate ethnicity from the equation from the leadership or governance” of the country. He also vowed public servants will be professional and would be under no pressure to carry out political work for any party.
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto prepares to address the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto prepares to address the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto addresses the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto addresses the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto prepares to address the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto prepares to address the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto, stands under a photograph of current president Uhuru Kenyatta as he addresses the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto, stands under a photograph of current president Uhuru Kenyatta as he addresses the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto prepares to address the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto prepares to address the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto, stands under a photograph of current president Uhuru Kenyatta, as he prepares to address the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto, stands under a photograph of current president Uhuru Kenyatta, as he prepares to address the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto, stands under a photograph of current president Uhuru Kenyatta as he addresses the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto, stands under a photograph of current president Uhuru Kenyatta as he addresses the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto addresses the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto addresses the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga, center, speaks with the crowd prior to delivering an address to the nation at his campaign headquarters in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Kenya is calm a day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the narrow presidential election over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Credit: Ben Curtis
Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga, center, speaks with the crowd prior to delivering an address to the nation at his campaign headquarters in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Kenya is calm a day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the narrow presidential election over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Credit: Ben Curtis
Credit: Ben Curtis
Soldiers stand outside the campaign headquarters of Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Kenya is calm a day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the narrow presidential election over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Soldiers stand outside the campaign headquarters of Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Kenya is calm a day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the narrow presidential election over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga, center, departs after delivering an address to the nation at his campaign headquarters in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Kenya is calm a day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the narrow presidential election over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Credit: Ben Curtis
Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga, center, departs after delivering an address to the nation at his campaign headquarters in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Kenya is calm a day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the narrow presidential election over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Credit: Ben Curtis
Credit: Ben Curtis