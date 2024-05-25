Kenya's Beatrice Chebet sets world record in 10,000 meters

Chebet finished ahead of Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia, who finished in 29:05.92 in cloudy and cool temperatures at Eugene's Hayward Field.

Chebet, 24, won the silver medal at the 5,000 meters at the world championships at Hayward Field in 2022. She won the bronze in the event at the worlds last year in Budapest.

The Prefontaine Classic is the lone American stop on the international Diamond League series.

