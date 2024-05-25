Kenya's Beatrice Chebet sets world record in 10,000 meters

Beatrice Chebet of Kenya set a world record in the 10,000 meters at the Prefontaine Classic meet on Saturday, finishing in 28 minutes, 54.14 seconds

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ANNE M. PETERSON – Associated Press
7 minutes ago
X

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Beatrice Chebet of Kenya set a world record in the 10,000 meters at the Prefontaine Classic meet on Saturday, finishing in 28 minutes, 54.14 seconds.

Chebet bested the previous record of 29.01.03 set by Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey at FBK Stadium in the Netherlands on June 8, 2021.

Chebet finished ahead of Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia, who finished in 29:05.92 in cloudy and cool temperatures at Eugene's Hayward Field.

Chebet, 24, won the silver medal at the 5,000 meters at the world championships at Hayward Field in 2022. She won the bronze in the event at the worlds last year in Budapest.

The Prefontaine Classic is the lone American stop on the international Diamond League series.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
G7 officials make progress but no final deal on money for Ukraine from...
2
South Africa's 4 big political parties begin final weekend of...
3
Ten Hag defiant on his future after Man United stuns Man City in the FA...
4
Barcelona beats Lyon to win a third Women's Champions League title in...
5
Sean Baker's 'Anora' wins Palme d'Or, the Cannes Film Festival's top...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top