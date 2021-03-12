Kenyan police believe man who shot 2 dead was an extremist

Three identification cards found on the man belonged to three different people who do not know the assailant, he said.

According to a police report the man, wearing gloves and a hood overpowered a police officer, grabbed his gun and shot him.

No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, but since 2011 Kenya has experienced numerous terrorist attacks from the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group that is based in Somalia.

Al-Shabab has recruited most of its foreign fighters from Kenya, which has a large ethnic Somali presence, as well as from other tribes.

If police establish a connection between the assailant and al-Shabab it will be the first Islamic extremist attack on a major city since al-Shabab's January 15 2019 raid on an office complex in Nairobi that killed 21 people.

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight the militants who are trying to topple the government and establish an Islamic state.

More recently the group's attacks have focused on five counties in Kenya that border Somalia.