Kenyan lawyer goes on ICC trial in witness tampering case

“We seek to preserve and strengthen public confidence in the court and the expectations of those who look to the court to establish the truth and deliver justice,” Stewart said in his opening statement. “Those who would seek to undermine the court's ability to provide redress for the victims of mass atrocities cannot be allowed to prevail. They must be held accountable.”

Prosecutors allege that Gicheru was part of a group of co-conspirators that approached prosecution witnesses and offered them money to recant their evidence and withdraw from the case against William Ruto, who is now Kenya's deputy president, and a broadcaster, Joshua Sang. ICC judges declared a mistrial in their case in 2016.