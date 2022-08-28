journal-news logo
X

Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi has died in a crash during a gravel race in Vermont

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash Saturday while competing in a gravel race in Vermont.

Kangangi was riding at a high speed in the Vermont Overland race when he crashed.

“Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband and son. Gaping holes are left when giant’s fall. Sule was a giant,” his Team AMANI posted on social media. “Instead of leading us at the front of the pack, he will now lead us as our guiding pole star as we press forward in the realization of his dream.”

Rachel Ruto, the wife of president-elect William Ruto of Kenya, posted on Twitter that she was shocked to learn the sad news that he had passed away after a tragic crash.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, and the entire cycling community, that has lost a talented cyclist, a mentor and a friend,” she wrote. “We will all miss him as an individual. Kenya has lost a champion. Rest in peace Sule.”

The Vermont Overland is a 59-mile (95-kilometer) dirt road bicycle race that includes nearly 7,000 feet (2,130 meters) of climbing, according to the race's website.

In Other News
1
2 Air France pilots suspended after fighting in cockpit
2
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
3
Libya capital remains tense a day after clashes kill over 30
4
Serbia opposition, rights groups condemn EuroPride decision
5
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top