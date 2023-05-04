Kenyan court sets bail for pastor in parishioner death probe

Police have been searching his 800-acre (324-hectare) property located in a forested remote area where dozens of mass graves were dug out and more than 100 bodies found.

Autopsies on the bodies were ongoing, but completed ones showed some of the buried people had died of starvation, strangulation or suffocation.

A lower court freed Mackenzie this week but he was rearrested and presented to a higher court. Prosecutors requested more time to pursue possible terrorism-related charges. Police have said their investigations pointed to signs of radicalization.

Mackenzie is due to appear in court Friday, when an application to hold him for a further 30 days pending will be heard.

Mackenzie sold Odero a television channel in 2019 when he closed his church and moved with some congregants to his property in the forested area.

Kenya's national communications authority suspended Odero’s TV channel for airing inappropriate content on exorcism during hours when adult programming is not allowed.

