Kenya mediates Congo peace talks, but breakthrough elusive

Fleeing gunfire, hundreds of Congolese civilians regularly seek shelter in Uganda.

Representatives of M23 attended some meetings during ongoing talks in Kenya. It was not immediately possible to get a comment from the group.

Congo recently became a member of the East African Community, joining neighbors such as Uganda and Rwanda.

East African leaders said last week that they would proceed with a plan to urgently deploy a regional force in Congo. That force would be equipped to "contain and, where necessary, fight the negative forces” in Congo, they said in a statement at the end of a summit.

Despite its vast size and wealth of natural resources, Congo remains one of the poorest countries in the world.

Eastern Congo is particularly plagued by rebel violence as several armed groups vie for control of its mineral-rich lands.