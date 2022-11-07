Kenya Airways pilots strike over benefits, stopping flights

The airline’s management has said it won't negotiate with the pilots until they resume work.

On Monday, there appeared to be less chaos at the main airport in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, though the airline said about 9,000 passengers were affected by the strike. It said 25 tons of cargo had been shipped.

“People are striking and the government of Kenya is doing nothing about it to make sure that people are going back to their homes,” said Martha Magumbu, who was waiting to fly to South Africa and described herself as heartbroken. “There are people who have work to do and now we are stuck here like four days. It is a long time.”

Kenya Airways suffered financial losses before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. The management had suspended contributions to the staff retirement fund, saying the airline could not afford it.

