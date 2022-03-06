Kentucky stuns No. 1 South Carolina to win SEC women's title

After Kentucky took the lead, Destanni Henderson threw up the ball from just past mid-court and hit just right of the rim, setting off a wild celebration by Kentucky.

Edwards finished with 27 points, 12 in the fourth quarter including three 3s including the game-winner. Howard finished with 18 points.

South Carolina should still go into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

Boston posted her 24th straight double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Cooke finished with 15 points.

Kentucky didn’t look like a team playing its fourth game in as many days. Howard split a pair of free throws to put Kentucky up 18-17 with 1:19 left, and that was the Wildcats' only lead until Edwards' 3 for the win.

South Carolina led 21-18 after the first and led 30-21 at halftime after holding Kentucky to three points in the second. The Gamecocks were up 55-43 at the end of the third.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Kentucky set a program record making 12 3-pointers in its semifinal upset of 18th-ranked Tennessee, shooting 50% from beyond the arc. Against the nation’s fourth-stingiest scoring defense, the Wildcats finished 6 of 14 (42.9%) after knocking down 5 of 8 in the second half.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks had only a 32-26 edge in scoring in the paint even though they outrebounded Kentucky 44-32. ... They missed their final seven shots of the game.

MORE SEC HISTORY

A year ago, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley joined Georgia coach Joni Taylor as the first Black women to coach in a Power Five tournament championship. This time, Kyra Elzy in her second season at Kentucky joined Staley to make it two straight for the SEC and Elzy took home the title this time.

Caption Kentucky's Dre'una Edwards, center, shoots against South Carolina's Brea Beal, right, in the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption South Carolina's Brea Beal (12) battles for the ball with Kentucky's Dre'una Edwards (44) in the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches the action in the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game against Kentucky Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere (15) protects the ball from Kentucky's Robyn Benton (1) in the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy watches the action in the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game against South Carolina Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption South Carolina's Zia Cooke (1) collides with Kentucky's Jada Walker (11) in the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey