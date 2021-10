Kentucky rallies past No. 10 Florida 20-13 in SEC showdown

Fans stormed the field as Kentucky beat Florida at home for the first time since 1986 and took a big step toward challenging Georgia in the East.

The Wildcats did it despite being outgained 382-211, but got a 41-yard TD pass from Will Levis to Wan’Dale Robinson and 99 yards rushing on 19 carries from Rodriguez.

A slew of false starts comprised many of Florida’s 15 penalties for 115 yards. Jones completed 23 of 31 passes for 203 yards, but the Gators were held way below their average of nearly 541 yards that ranked ninth coming in.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida figures to drop a few slots with its second SEC loss. Kentucky made a strong case for joining the rankings for the first time since its memorable 2018 season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: The Gators moved the ball with Jones and Anthony Richardson but couldn’t finish other than their first TD. Christmann’s 51 yard field goal provided an edge, but the block and interception dug a hole they couldn’t climb from. The false starts in a loud environment were especially costly in stalling drives.

Kentucky: The Wildcats really had only one sustained drive and committed another yet turnover that nearly cost them until Paschal and Wallace prevented that from happening with a clutch special teams play and TD. Weaver’s pickoff set up an insurance score, a rare takeaway that proved pivotal in a defensive battle.

UP NEXT

Florida: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Kentucky: Hosts LSU on Saturday.

Caption Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates with wide receiver Josh Ali (6) after making a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks up at the videoboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square (5) celebrates after making a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Kentucky running back Michael Drennen II (5) looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square (5) dives through a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Florida quarterback Emory Jones looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb