Kentucky man indicted in mayoral candidate shooting case

Quintez Brown, 21, was arrested shortly after the Feb. 14 shooting. The mayoral candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire at his campaign office but said a bullet grazed his sweater.

A grand jury in Louisville on Monday indicted Brown on one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Four of Greenberg's staffers were nearby when the shooting occurred, according to a media release from Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine.