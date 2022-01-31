Kentucky jumps to No. 5 in AP Top 25; Auburn, Gonzaga 1-2

Bruce Pearl's Tigers earned 49 of 61 first-place votes to extend the program's first stay at the top and stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga, which earned the other 12 first-place votes. Auburn (20-1) has won 17 straight games since losing a double-overtime game to Connecticut in November.

UCLA climbed to No. 3, followed by Purdue — which claimed its first No. 1 ranking earlier this season — and Kentucky. John Calipari's Wildcats (17-4) had the week's biggest jump, rising seven spots after winning by 18 at Kansas on Saturday.